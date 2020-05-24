School districts across the state received instructions for opening up sports and band practices Friday when the University Interscholastic League released its recommendations for doing so.
The UIL alerted districts that they could — but were not required to — begin summer marching band practices as well as strength and conditioning and sport-specific instruction beginning June 8. The site listed certain requirements.
“UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications,” a press release from the UIL stated. “Schools should take their local context into account when deciding whether to offer summer strength and conditioning on campus by monitoring the situation on the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard. Schools should follow all local and state requirements when considering strength and conditioning activities.”Information on the website had nearly identical phrasing pertaining to marching band practices and rehearsals.
According to the listed requirements, students must be allowed to opt-out of workouts. Students should not be allowed to make up missed days or workouts.
Students won’t be able to use locker rooms or showers for the strength and conditioning workouts and social distancing must be monitored, according to UIL information.
“Students should report to workouts in proper gear and immediately return home to shower at end of the workout,” the website reads. “During workouts, schools must have at least one staff member per 20 students in attendance to ensure appropriate social distancing, hygiene, and safety measures are implemented.”
Schools that hold workouts must provide hand sanitizer or stations for hand washing as well as cleaning and disinfecting workout areas each day.
For marching band activities held outdoors, everyone must remain at least 6 feet apart when not actively practicing or rehearsing. The distance rises to at least 10 feet apart while actively practicing or rehearsing, the UIL reported.
“Indoor practices and rehearsals can be conducted to a maximum of 25% capacity,” read the website. “Students may be placed in working groups no larger than 10 total students. Each working group should maintain an appropriate distance from other working groups.”
TEXAS LEADS THE WAY
When it comes to the potential for infection, Texas is now No. 1 in the nation with an R-naught of 1.09 — meaning that COVID-19 is spreading quickly.
Of course, some will point to the fact that Texas opened up faster than most states, but the reality is that the state has also been hit very hard in the panhandle area, including meat processing plants in the Amarillo area.
The best R-naught site, which was developed by the founders of social media site Instagram, is rt.live, which tracks the rate of spread in every state. So, Texas is No. 1, while Hawaii is probably the safest with an R-naught value of .59. The site’s developers say that anything over 1.0 means the virus will spread quickly. At one point Texas was toward the lower end, but many states are hovering around 1.0. In fact, 30 states have an R-naught of .90 or higher.
INCUBATION PERIOD
There are a lot of assumptions, many we’ve seen shared on social media, about the incubation period of COVID-19. Many seem to think it’s a 14-day incubation, but that’s been proven to be not exactly true.
Here’s an example of a meme we found:
“The narrative now is that the states that reopened in the last 72 hours have had an uptick in COVID-19 cases. I thought the incubation period took up to 14 days? So, you mean to tell me that in 72 hours people went out in public, came in contact with an infected person, contracted the virus, started getting symptoms, went to the doctor and got their test results back, and rushed them to the media so we could all be informed?”
A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, a team of doctors and researchers found that the median time for symptoms to appear was five days. Their research was funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with other federal agencies. And oh, by the way, here’s something they found:
“These estimates imply that, under conservative assumptions, 101 out of every 10,000 cases (99th percentile, 482) will develop symptoms after 14 days of active monitoring or quarantine.
They concluded this: “This work provides additional evidence for a median incubation period for COVID-19 of approximately 5 days, similar to SARS. Our results support current proposals for the length of quarantine or active monitoring of persons potentially exposed to SARS-CoV-2, although longer monitoring periods might be justified in extreme cases.”
MIXING THE NUMBERS
The Texas Tribune reported Friday that Texas health officials made a key change Thursday to how they report data about the coronavirus, distinguishing antibody tests from standard viral tests and prompting slight increases in the state’s oft-cited daily statistic known as the positivity rate.
The positivity rate is the ratio of the confirmed cases to total tests, presented by the state as a seven-day rolling average. The Texas Department State of Health Services disclosed for the first time Thursday that as of a day earlier, it had counted 49,313 antibody tests as as part of its "total tests" tally. That represents 6.4% of the 770,241 total tests that the state had reported through Wednesday.
Health experts have warned against conflating the tests because they are distinctly different. Antibody tests detect whether someone was previously infected, while standard viral tests determine whether someone currently has the virus.
UNIVERSITIES SET TO REOPEN
The University of Texas at Austin will allow students to return to campus in the fall, with a shortened semester ending at Thanksgiving break.
“The fall semester will begin as scheduled on August 26, and classes will run until Thanksgiving,” President Gregory Fenves and Interim President-Designate Jay Hartzell said in a statement.
“Students will not return after Thanksgiving and, instead, will participate in reading days and final exams remotely. With COVID-19 still expected to be active this fall, we hope to avoid the possibility of students becoming infected during the Thanksgiving break and then spreading the virus to classmates upon their return after Thanksgiving. We are still developing the details for how this new schedule will affect course syllabi, residence hall living and other key campus functions.”
Private institutions like Baylor, Southern Methodist University, and Texas Christian University also are planning to reopen.
ALRIGHT FOR MCCONAUGHEY
Actor Matthew McConaughey received 100,000 masks from car maker Lincoln, which he endorses, but he put them to good use. McConaughey and his wife, Camila, drove to rural Texas hospitals to deliver the masks.
