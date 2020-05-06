Two officers with the Kerr County Sheriff's Office who were recently tested for coronavirus have been cleared and can return to work.
Their results were released Wednesday afternoon. They were tested due to having had some contact with a sheriff's deputy who tested positive. The sheriff's office was notified of the positive case on May 5, according to a press release.
"We pray for the officer's speedy recovery and are also thankful that the affected officer has had very limited contact with any other employee," states the release.
The officer who tested positive "has been on vacation and FMLA for other medical reasons since before March 1st of this year," according to the release.
The two officers whose test results came back negative had been sent home pending the results.
All employees and visitors have their temperatures checked before entering the headquarters and jail of the sheriff's office, the Sheriff has said.
This latest case marks the sixth in Kerr County, but only one other case was active as of Saturday.
