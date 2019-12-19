Schreiner University announced Thursday that it’s partnering with Pint & Plow Brewing Co. co-owner Jeremy Walther to open a new venue on the campus that will be the focal point of the university’s connection to the Guadalupe River Trail.
The university will convert the historic Faculty Clubhouse into the new venue, which will sell beer and wine, and will be open to the general public. While there’s not a formal name for the site, the working term seems to be Trailhead and the project is a collaboration between the university and Walther, who is also spearheading a drive to beautify parts of downtown with an urban trail system.
“The venue – whose name has not yet been determined – will be a place for Schreiner faculty, staff and students to gather, while simultaneously creating space for the Kerrville community to enjoy as well,” said Bill Muse, Vice President for Administration and Finance at Schreiner University.
Expected to open in April of 2020, the site is located on the westside of the campus, the Trailhead area will feature an array of outdoor dining and entertainment areas. There will also be space for food trucks.
Two buildings near the site will be relocated to other parts of Kerrville, remodeled, and will become affordable housing. The rock house that was the former home of Texas Music Heritage Foundation will be converted into a history and visitor kiosk for Schreiner and the Kerrville Community.
“Schreiner University is this secret gem that very few people in our community appreciate,” Walther said. “How many small towns can boast of a 100-year liberal arts college with a music recording studio, a 3-D printer, screen printing studio, letterpress, 1.75-mile walking trail, music and lecture events, nationally recognized sport programs, and who knows what else, so accessible and open to anyone who strolls onto the campus? Big city-level assets, right here in our little town!”
The new venue is expected to sell beer, wine, coffee, tea and sodas, but Muse said it will be a family-friendly environment. Walther said he’s working with coffee roasters to develop a Schreiner-focused blend of coffee. There will also be kombucha available from a company in Fredericksburg, and other offerings.
Plans also include an outdoor stage for concerts and performances, sand volleyball courts, horseshoes, washer pits and areas for food trucks among other amenities. There will be more information about this exciting new establishment as details are released.
When the extension of the river trail was approved, Schreiner agreed to build permanent, public restrooms at the trailhead, and to make other improvements to the trailhead site. Schreiner University then moved to create the open-to-the-public establishment as a way of enhancing that partnership with the Kerrville community even more.
“The new river trail extension and beer garden venture are part of a whole collective of meaningful actions by Schreiner that will change all that, and rebuild the connection that my family and so many others enjoyed in years past,” Walther said.
