When the extension of the River Trail was approved, Schreiner agreed to build permanent, public restrooms at the Trailhead, and to make other improvements to the trailhead site. Schreiner University then decided to create the open-to-the-public establishment as a way of enhancing that partnership with the Kerrville community even more. The new establishment will be housed in a redecorated – yet historic – building on the west side of campus, which was formerly the old Faculty Club House.