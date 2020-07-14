Polls in the runoff election close at 7 p.m. at various locations throughout Kerr County today.

Articles about the two Republican sheriff candidates vying for their party's nomination can be read here.

POLLING LOCATIONS

Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118, 119

River Hills Mall 200 Sidney Baker South

Precincts 202, 211, 215, 220

Union Church

101 Travis St. 

Precincts 303, 308, 312, 314

Cailloux Theater

910 Main St.

Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416, 417

Citywest Church

3139 Junction Highway, Ingram 

