Polls in the runoff election close at 7 p.m. at various locations throughout Kerr County today.
Articles about the two Republican sheriff candidates vying for their party's nomination can be read here.
POLLING LOCATIONS
Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118, 119
River Hills Mall 200 Sidney Baker South
Precincts 202, 211, 215, 220
Union Church
101 Travis St.
Precincts 303, 308, 312, 314
Cailloux Theater
910 Main St.
Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416, 417
Citywest Church
3139 Junction Highway, Ingram
