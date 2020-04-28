Grocery store chain H-E-B will offer delivery services for its pharmacies to Kerrville starting on Wednesday.
The company has been working to expand its contactless and delivery services to all of its stores.
H-E-B said the free delivery is by request and those interested should call H-E-B pharmacies at its two Kerrville locations.
"We’ll deliver your prescription and call or text once it has been delivered to your door (within prescription delivery hours)," the company said in a news release. "Please note that someone 18 years of age or older must be available to accept the delivery.
For more information, customers should isit the H-E-B Pharmacy page for more information about prescription delivery and a list of stores that offer delivery service. Weekday delivery is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday delivery is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.