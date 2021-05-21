A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico could bring us low rain chances late Friday afternoon and Friday evening.
WARM AND HUMID WITH SLIGHT RAIN CHANCE LATE
Skies become partly cloudy during the day. A slim chance of showers and storms will exist late in the day. This favors areas south and east of Kerrville Friday.
High temperatures warm into the middle 80's Friday afternoon. Rain chances are generally less than 10 percent.
South-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph throughout the day.
LOW CLOUDS REDEVELOP OVERNIGHT
Seasonably mild overnight lows around 65 degrees are in the forecast Friday night.
Southeast winds continue at 5 to 15 mph. Areas of fog and drizzle are possible by daybreak Saturday.
A FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS SATURDAY
The Hill Country remains sandwiched between a trough to our east and a dryline across West Texas.
Showers and storms could develop during the day with highs in the lower to middle 80's.
Storms from West Texas could move in late Saturday with a low severe weather risk.
HUMID WITH A FEW SHOWERS SATURDAY NIGHT
A slight chance of rain continues Saturday night with lows in the middle 60's. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph overnight.
MORE CLOUDS SUNDAY
Sunday features more cloud cover and a 3 in 10 chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs top out in the upper 70's to near 80 degrees. South-southeast winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible near any storms that pop up.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE MONDAY
Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday with highs in the lower 80's.
