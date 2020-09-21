Our Kerr County Commissioners obviously don’t understand the law of cause and effect. When everyone wears a mask, infection rates drop. And what happens when we abandon our masks?
I am grateful that Kerr County is a relatively safe place to live right now. However, you never know if that person standing in line with you at the checkout counter has just come back from shopping in San Antonio. Or has a houseful of grandchildren visiting from Houston. Or maybe they celebrated a big birthday or a funeral with lots of hugging?
I am much more likely to be out shopping if I am assured that other customers and employees are wearing masks. If you ditch the masks, I’m staying home.
And please don’t invoke the possibility of herd immunity. Herd immunity occurs when 50-67% of the population is immune. Without a vaccination, in Kerr County with a population of about 52,000, that would mean that at least 26,000 cases would have to occur. We currently have only 460 cases documented to date. Even considering that people may have been infected without symptoms or were not tested when they were ill, that is a long way from herd immunity.
Elizabeth Henderson, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.