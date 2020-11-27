MARBLE FALLS — Our Lady of the Hills jumped out to a 16-0 first half lead on Friday in the area round of the TAPPS Division II six-man football playoffs, and then held off a ferocious fourth quarter comeback by Temple Holy Trinity at Marble Falls Faith Academy, 40-36.
OLH senior quarterback Kolten Kitchens turned in a dominating performance — on both sides of the ball — and threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to spark the Hawks to the neutral site victory.
However, it was back-to-back Kitchens' interceptions that let the Celtics back into the game in the second half. The Celtics were able to claw their way back in by converting both interceptions into scoring drives.
OLH survived an offensive onslaught that saw Holy Trinity run 72 plays and roll up 406 yards of total offense. This was OLH's only second full game of the season — six of the seven games were called due to a mercy rule.
While they found a way to slow Kitchens through the air, Kitchens rushed for 118 yards on 14 carries to lead the Hawks.
Leading 24-14 at the end of the third quarter, Kitchens found Stefan Sirianni for a 7-yard scoring strike that gave the Hawks some breathing room with 9:54 left in the game.
Now trailing 32-14, the Celtics rallied with a quick four-play drive that was capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by Guido Zecca, who was kept in check most of the day for zero net rushing yards.
Where the Hawks had trouble was containing Celtics sophomore quarterback Jace Martin, who threw for 285 yards on 25-of-39 passing with one touchdown. Martin's mobility made it difficult for him to be sacked and he kept throwing screens and bubble passes with success.
Ultimately, Martin made one bad throw and OLH's Matthew Cummings was waiting to make a crucial interception that killed a drive for the Celtics. Cummings was superb defensively with the interception, a key deflection and four second-half tackles.
The interception was able to shorten the game for the Hawks with 40-28 lead with less than four minutes to go in the game. While Holy Trinity was able to score on its next possession with an eight-play drive, the Celtics had exhausted all of their timeouts and any chance at stopping the clock.
The victory advances the Hawks to the regional round next week against the winner of Friday night's game between Cornerstone Christian Academy and Allen Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.