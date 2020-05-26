District Attorney Lucy Wilke said the changes that coronavirus has brought to the legal profession have been good, but at the same time new challenges that technology may not overcome.
During an interview Tuesday on KDT Live, The Kerrville Daily Times’ weekday streaming show on Facebook, Wilke, who represents the 216th district, said the challenge of conducting jury trials via video conferencing may be difficult considering access to high-speed internet, streaming devices and other obstacles, including understanding how to work video software Zoom.
“The problem comes in with defendants,” Wilke said. “They’re just learning Zoom, sometimes the morning of. They don’t have as good of a connection. We have defendants who are actually in their car. One of them actually ended up going to an AT&T store hoping to get a better connection.”
For the last several years, Wilke has championed technology to transition the 216th District to a paperless office — a process that was underway by her predecessor Bruce Curry. That move has proven to be successful for Wilke and her team of attorneys, because they’ve been completely mobile since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted our normal workdays.
“Well first of all, my office has been flexible and we always have been,” Wilke said. “For the last four years we’ve been able to work remotely. I think the biggest impact in our office has been the no jury trial.”
In the coming days, Wilke expects to see jury trials resume at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, which allows the courts more room to practice social distancing and other measures to prevent coronavirus spread versus the Kerr County Courthouse.
“If you’ve ever been to our pre-trials, it’s packed,” Wilke said. “The courtroom is packed. There are defense attorneys, defendants, families, probation officers, witnesses that are there for contested hearings. Law enforcement is there to testify.
“The plan is to have court and jury trials once we do resume those at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, and that gives plenty of room for everybody to maintain 6-foot of distance from each other.”
However, Wilke said the idea of video conferencing for pre-trial hearings and other procedural work was proving to be a success.
“I’ve learned that I love Zoom video conferencing,” Wilke said. “We have been doing pleas through Zoom, and it’s a little bit slower but each time we speed up because of the learning curve, obviously. I actually enjoy it. The one downside to it is that we lose video, or audio, but for that it would be perfect.
“There’s no interruptions, just the parties that are involved in front of the judge. So, we don’t have anyone tapping on our shoulders, or someone trying to get our attention.”
When it comes to protecting the county and courts from potential exposure to the virus, along with legal liability, Wilke said she supported Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly’s efforts to try to minimize risk to defendants who are awaiting trial and housed in the Kerr County Jail.
In a recent Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting, Kelly shared his concerns about if an inmate in the county jail was exposed to COVID-19 going to and from court proceedings. In other states, including in Colorado, legal challenges have been mounted by civil rights groups under Eighth Amendment protection in the U.S. Constitution against cruel and unusual punishment.
In one Colorado case, a federal judge granted an injunction against a county sheriff after seven inmates were infected and one died from the coronavirus.
“So if the county exposes them and they get sick that would place some potential liability on the county,” Wilke said.
When it comes to the impact of backlogged cases due to the coronavirus-related shutdowns, Wilke said she thinks that the 216th District will be able to catch up with its cases with a resumption of Jury trials.
“It’s not anything we can’t handle and overcome,” Wilke said.
