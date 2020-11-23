By The Associated Press undefined
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 13 Prv rank
1 Galena Park North Shore (9-0) W: Houston King, 47-21 1
2 Duncanville (6-1) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 51-3 2
3 Austin Westlake (8-0) W: Austin High, 62-0 3
4 Allen (6-0) W: McKinney, 37-10 4
5 Lake Travis (6-0) Idle 5
6 Cy-Fair (9-0) W: Houston Spring Woods, 48-3 6
7 Katy Tompkins (7-0) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 56-21 7
8 Cypress Bridgeland (9-0) W: Cypress Falls, 41-0 8
9 Cedar Hill (5-1) Idle 9
10 Katy (7-1) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 63-7 10
11 DeSoto (6-1) W: Mansfield, 56-7 11
12 Humble Atascocita (4-1) Idle 13
13 Lewisville Marcus (7-0) Idle 14
14 Denton Guyer (6-2) W: McKinney Boyd, 33-21 15
15 Arlington Martin (7-1) W: Grand Prairie, forfeit 17
16 Spring (6-0) Idle 18
17 Pearland Dawson (9-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 31-28 (OT) 19
18 Spring Westfield (5-1) Idle 20
19 Rockwall (8-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 58-17 21
20 Southlake Carroll (5-1) W: Haslet Eaton, 45-30 22
21 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) L: Pearland Dawson, 31-28 (OT) 12
22 Converse Judson (5-1) W: Cibolo Steele, 28-16 23
23 SA Johnson (7-0) Idle 24
24 Tomball Memorial (8-0) W: Klein Collins, 49-48 25
25 Euless Trinity (5-1) W: Weatherford, 59-7 NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 13 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (7-0) W: Frisco Heritage, 63-20 1
2 Dallas Highland Park (6-0) W: Tyler, 49-10 2
3 Lancaster (6-0) W: Dallas Wilson, 60-7 3
4 Cedar Park (6-0) Idle 4
5 Manvel (5-1) Idle 5
6 Lubbock Coronado (8-0) W: Amarillo Caprock, forfeit 6
7 CC Veterans Memorial (7-0) W: CC Flour Bluff, 34-17 9
8 Longview (5-2) Idle 7
9 Frisco Lone Star (5-2) W: Frisco Centennial, 49-14 8
10 Richmond Foster (4-1) Idle 10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 13 Prv rank
1 Ennis (7-0) W: North Forney, 38-14 1
2 Aledo (4-1) W: Mansfield Timberview, 44-28 2
3 Fort Bend Marshall (6-0) Idle 3
4 Huntsville (7-0) W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 49-14 4
5 Texarkana Texas High (8-0) W: Jacksonville, 52-23 6
6 WF Rider (7-1) W: Canyon Randall, 45-14 8
7 Liberty Hill (7-0) W: Austin Navarro, 84-0 10
8 Lubbock Cooper (6-1) W: Abilene Wylie, 21-15 9
9 Lucas Lovejoy (8-0) W: Frisco, 38-28 NR
10 Frisco (6-1) L: Lucas Lovejoy, 38-28 5
___
FINAL PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 13 Prv rank
1 FW Nolan (6-0) Idle 1
2 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (6-3) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 28-14 2
3 SA Cornerstone (7-1) Idle 3
4 Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 55-21 4
5 Dallas Christian (6-1) Idle 5
___
FINAL PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 13 LW
1 Austin Veritas (6-0) Idle 1
2 Fredericksburg Heritage (5-1) Idle 2
3 New Braunfels Christian (5-1) Idle 3
4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (10-1) W: Dallas UME Prep, forfeit 4
5 Dallas Lakehill (3-0) W: Rockwall Heritage Christian, 54-8 5
