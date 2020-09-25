Despite best efforts to protect students and staff, the coronavirus is slowly making its way into schools, including here in Kerr County, according to data from the Texas Education Agency.
Over the last week, Kerrville Independent School District has had a student and two staff members test positive for COVID-19, while Ingram Independent School District has had one staff member test positive this week.
Districts in Hunt, Center Point, Comfort and Harper have been free of the virus so far.
When it comes to students, the state tracks it in three age group or grade-level blocks. The unidentified KISD student was in either in middle school or high school.
KISD has had three students test positive and three staff members. Four of the cases were from an off-campus exposure, while two others are of unknown origin.
Ingram's two cases have been among staff members.
In recent weeks, TEA and the Texas Department of State Health Services has started tracking the number of positive cases among the the more than 1 million students in public schools across the state. The data also tracks staff infections of the more than 800,000 people employed in Texas school districts.
Since Aug. 1, more than 3,400 students have contracted the virus, including more than 1,200 over the last week. Staff infections dipped this week but nearly 3,000 staff members across the state have had COVID-19.
