Our Lady of the Hills tackled an opponent from a much bigger classification Tuesday afternoon.
St. John Paul II defeated the OLH Hawks, 18-7.
On the surface, the score sounds like a runaway, but most of the runs came late in the game.
In fact, the Hawks built a 4-0 lead early in the first inning and maintained the lead heading into the top of the third inning.
Luke Martinez, Kolten Kitchens, Evan Houdeshell and Cade Crawley scored the first four runs of the game in the bottom of the first inning, giving OLH a 4-0 lead.
The St. Paul II Guardians rallied in the top of the third inning, scoring four quick runs, giving the Guardians a 6-5 lead, their first lead of the game.
In the bottom of the third inning, Hudson White got on base after being walked by the pitcher.
White collected a steal to second base and a steal to third base on back-to-back plays, putting him in scoring position.
Deacon Cruz stepped to the plate and hit a pop fly to right field allowing White to tag up, and score from third base, cutting the lead to 6-5.
The Guardians added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning to extend their lead to 8-5.
Martinez walked and got on first base, followed by a steal to second base.
Houdeshell hit a pop fly to third base, and Martinez was thrown out trying to lead off second base.
This kept the fourth inning scoreless for the Hawks.
St. Paul II went through seven batters in the top of the fifth inning and scored three more runs to advance the lead to 11-5.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Crawley opened things up by being walked to first base by the pitcher.
Matthew Romero came into the game as a pinch runner for Crawley.
Marcos Garza lined to right field and recorded an RBI double, driving Romero across home plate to make it 11-6.
Garza scored the seventh, and final, run of the game for the Hawks, coming off a passed ball to third base, cutting the deficit to 11-7.
The sixth inning put an end to the rally.
The Guardians went through 13 batters and scored seven runs to defeat the Hawks, 18-7.
For the Hawks, the game was a non-district match against a really tough opponent.
Coach Bryan New was not disappointed with his team’s effort against a much bigger team.
“They are much bigger than we are and play in a higher classification,” New said. “I thought we played really well in the beginning and the first few innings, we looked really sharp.”
