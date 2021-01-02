The Comfort Bobcats improve to 11-4 on the season with a 67-44 victory over the Canyon Lake Hawks Thursday.
The Bobcats recorded their third straight victory over a Class 4A opponent in just as many days.
Oscar Falcon and Freddy Lozano scored 16 points to lead the Bobcats in scoring.
Comfort jumped to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter and battled to a 38-25 lead at intermission.
An explosive 23-10 run in the third quarter sealed the deal as the Bobcats took the Hawks down 67-44.
Up next, the Bobcats are currently scheduled to face La Vernia on the road Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Canyon Lake 11 13 10 10 = 44
Comfort 22 16 23 6 = 67
Comfort Points:
Oscar Falcon-16
Freddy Lozano-16
Jarad Schmidt-7
Tucker Weyel-6
Blaise Dupre-6
Alex Martinez-5
Luis Martinez-4
Jose Herrera-3
Nick Brandon-2
Rod Campos-2
