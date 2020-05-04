Schreiner University announced Monday that it plans to reopen the campus for classes in the fall, but just how they’re going to do that is to be determined.
In a news release, the university said Schreiner President Charlie McCormick will announce the final plans for reopening the campus on June 1.
“It is our intent to return Schreiner University to a residential, on-campus learning institution in the Fall,” McCormick said. “This decision is based on the city of Kerrville continuing to have minimal in COVID-19 related cases and health officials advising us that it is possible to implement a return-to-campus process in a manner that protects the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and local community.
The campus is currently closed and only a handful of essential employees are working at the campus. Schreiner will continue to have its summer classes online, and the university’s graduation ceremony has been pushed back until August.
“While there will be some mitigation factors put into place to maintain that level of safety for our community, the educational experience our students receive and the relational learning that allows them to become active participants in the creation and discovery of their own unique selves is best realized here on our campus,” McCormick said.
Other universities across Texas are mulling over the return to campus for the fall. Baylor University, which was one of the first to move to online classes, announced that it intends to reopen in the fall but with restrictions.
