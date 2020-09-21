Although it’ll take some time for local tourism to be as healthy as it was last year, there’s been considerable improvement, according to the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau.
When the pandemic and associated restrictions occurred in March, overnight stays in hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts dropped 52% compared to the previous year, said Charlie McIlvain, CVB president/CEO. In April, that decrease swelled to 81%.
But visitors just couldn’t stay away from Kerrville and its amenities forever, and the situation began improving in May, when overnight stays were down 50.6% compared to the year before, according to McIlvain. Improvements continued in June, when stays were 13.3% less than the year before, and in July, when they were 2.27% less. August figures should be available by the end of this month, McIlvain said.
There was a motorcycle group in town Sept. 3-7 and another Sept. 10-13; a dune buggy group from Sept. 4-9, and a wedding last weekend and the weekend before last, McIlvain said. This weekend there’ll be a small Corvette group in town and a wedding, and then another motorcycle group later this month, as well as a Slingshot Roadster group, the latter of which could bring in as many as 150 people, he said.
Some of these groups tend to have members who have a lot of disposable income, and they ship goods back home so they don’t have to carry it home on their bikes and roadsters, he said
“We’re pleased that some of our group business is bouncing back,” McIlvain said. “We’re still a long way down on our group businesses. It’ll take quite a bit of time to get it up to where we had it before, but we are working on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.