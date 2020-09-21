Tropical Storm Beta is very close to making landfall along the middle Texas coast Monday evening.
As of 10:00 p.m. Monday, Beta was only 5 miles east of Port O'Connor, Texas and is expected to make landfall before midnight.
Beta is producing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph near the center of circulation with gusts up 55 or 60 mph possible.
Beta is slowing down and only moving northwest at 3 mph and this motion should continue overnight.
Dangerous storm surge continues along the Texas coast, especially north and east of the center of circulation.
5 to 10 inches of rain may fall along the immediate Texas coast.
A tornado or two is also possible.
Beta will turn to the north Tuesday morning and then move northeast during the day Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.