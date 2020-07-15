A man was jailed on suspicion of using a firearm to threaten someone during an argument in a Kerrville parking lot.
About 1:55 p.m. July 9, Kerrville police officers responded to an auto parts store in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker Street regarding a disturbance involving a male subject with a firearm, said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb. The caller gave a physical description of the suspect and upon arrival, officers made contact with Wesley Fife, born in 1987, who reportedly matched the physical description.
“Fife and the complainant were both interviewed and the investigation revealed that Fife and the complainant became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the auto parts store, and during the course of the argument, Fife threatened the complainant with a firearm,” Lamb said in an email. “A handgun was recovered from Fife’s vehicle.”
Fife was arrested and released on July 10 after posting a $10,000 bond, according to court records. Fife has a San Antonio address on file with the jail.
Aggravated assault is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under Texas law.
Fife has been arrested eight times in Kerr County since 2010, although it doesn’t appear that he’s been convicted of most of the crimes he was accused of committing. Fife was convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession in 2015 after violating probation. He’d been allowed the opportunity to complete probation and avoid a conviction.
Fife was accused of misdemeanor assault in 2010 and public intoxication in 2013, but the dispositions of those cases weren’t immediately available. One of Fife’s arrests simply consisted of him being booked into the jail to serve a sentence for marijuana possession. Charges of evading arrest and resisting arrest were dismissed in 2015.
