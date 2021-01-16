The Center Point Lady Pirates dropped a district contest against Mason Friday night, 59-12.
Victoria Beckerson was held scoreless in the game after leading the team in scoring throughout the season.
Kourtney Carmouche scored 8 of the 12 points for the Lady Pirates in the second half.
Destiny Johnson rounded out scoring for Center Point with a total of 4 points.
