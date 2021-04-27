Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris expressed dismay at the low voter turnout so far for the city of Ingram’s council election — 4.2%.
Bob Reeves, who’s in charge of elections in Kerr County, offered up the statistic at Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting at Harris’ behest. The figure doesn’t include Monday’s voting; only the first week. Early voting lasts through Tuesday.
In Kerrville, 6.52% of registered voters, or 1,067 people, cast ballots during the first week of early voting, according to figures on the county’s website.
In the race for the Kerrville city council place 1 seat being vacated by Councilman Gary Cochrane is Mary Ellen Summerlin and Roman Garcia. Place 2 for the council, Kim Clarkson, is unopposed on the ballot.
Five people are running for three open aldermen seats on the Ingram city council. Candidates don’t run for particular council seats in Ingram; rather, the top three vote-getters are considered election winners. This election’s candidates include Bridge Dale, Bill Warren, Jimmy Lopez, Claud Jordan and Robert Kimbrough.
Forty-two people cast ballots for Ingram’s council election during the first week of early voting, according to the county’s website.
Ingram elections will be held at the Ingram ISD administration, 510 College St., and Kerrville votes can be cast at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts at 910 Main St. At both polling places, early voting will take place 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday. Voting on the day of the May 1 election will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the same locations in Ingram and Kerrville as for early voting.
Sample ballots are available at dailytimes.com or on the Kerr County website at www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections.
For more information, contact the Kerr County Elections office at 830-792-2242.
