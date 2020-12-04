NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil tied his career high with 23 points and Stephen F. Austin beat McNeese State 86-76 on Friday night in a Southland Conference opener for each team.
Cameron Johnson added 20 points for the Lumberjacks (2-0). David Kachelries had 11 points and Charlie Daniels added 10.
Chris Orlina scored a career-high 20 points and had six assists for the Cowboys (1-2). Dru Kuxhausen added 16 points and Keyshawn Feazell had 14.
