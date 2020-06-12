Twenty-one Kerr County residents are among at least 81,583 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. As of Thursday, 19 patients had recovered, one had died and one infection was active, according to Peterson Health.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 25,567 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 236 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,920 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,370,131 had been tested. An estimated 54,096 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 540,292 people have recovered from the disease, 2,023,347 have been infected and 113,820 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 21,933,301 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 7,543,070 had been infected since the pandemic began, 421,948 had died, and 3,561,804 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Gillespie
5
Kendall
35
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
22
Medina
218
Blanco
11
Mason
33
Llano
3
Real
1
County COVID cases rise, 14 new cases in two days
Guadalupe County is seeing a rise in cases of the coronavirus, which officials are contributing to more testing.
In the past two days, Guadalupe County reported 14 new cases — four new cases were reported Wednesday and 10 new cases on Thursday.
The new cases brings Guadalupe County up to 174 total cases. There are 138 recoveries and 36 active cases.
“Multiple cases are in the same household,” Guadalupe County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Bryce Houlton said.
The number of active cases is a combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.
“Probable cases are generally people who live in the same household as a confirmed case,” he said. “If one person in the house is listed as a confirmed case, the other members are listed as probable.”
Houlton said more testing could factor into the higher number of cases reported.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,908 test have been administered in Guadalupe County. State-wide more than 1.3 million people have been tested for the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, the unincorporated area of the county had eight active cases; Cibolo had eight; Seguin had two; New Braunfels had eight; Schertz had three; Marion had three; Selma had one; Silvertree Nursing Home had one; and two people are in the hospital.
Texas' most populous county unveils COVID-19 warning system
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston area officials on Thursday unveiled a new color-coded threat level warning system for the public amid growing concerns that local COVID-19 related hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the pandemic began and have steadily risen as the state has continued to reopen.
“I want the reopening to be successful. I want the economy to be resilient. But I’m growing increasingly concerned that we may be approaching the precipice of a disaster,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said about rising local hospital admissions due to the coronavirus.
In Harris County, where Houston is located, the number of people hospitalized with suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 has gone from 479 on May 1, when Texas started to reopen its businesses, to 776 as of Wednesday, an increase of 62%, according to data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, a state group that coordinates the region’s emergency response to disasters.
Hidalgo, the county’s top elected official, said there is still plenty of ICU and hospital capacity in the Houston area.
Hidalgo said she was not trying to be an alarmist with the new warning system but wanted to provide clear guidance on what the public can do to help avoid a crisis.
The new threat level system has four levels: one or red for severe, two or orange for significant, three or yellow for moderate and four or green for minimal. Hidalgo said the county is at level two, which asks people to minimize contact with others and avoid medium or large gatherings. It is similar to other COVID-19 related warning systems previously set up in other locations, including Dallas and Utah.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the new threat level system is more of a way to provide information to residents as local leaders do not have the authority to order residents to stay home or shut down businesses as that power now rests with the state.
“The state has preempted local governments from hitting the brakes. What we have is our voice and providing information and monitoring the situation” and encouraging people to wear masks and engage in social distancing and proper hygiene, Turner said.
A spokesman for Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment on whether the state will take any specific actions regarding the hospitalization increases in Harris County or if the state would allow local officials to resume setting their own COVID-19 restrictions.
Abbott this week reiterated he was “concerned but not alarmed” in Texas. He has not signaled any intention of putting social or business restrictions back in place.
In Texas, hospitalizations have mostly been increasing since June 1. On Thursday, the state reported 2,008 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, slightly down from the record high of 2,153 reported on Wednesday.
On Thursday, state health officials reported 81,583 positive cases, an increase of 1,826 from the prior day. That was down from the single-day state record of more than 2,500 new cases set on Wednesday. Officials reported 35 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 1,920.
Harris County has the most cases in the state, with 15,552.
Texas has had one of the fastest re-openings of its economy and additional restrictions were set to be lifted on Friday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Two cases added to COVID-19 total
COVID-19 tests confirmed two additional positive cases Thursday morning, bumping the countywide total to 310.
As of Thursday, there were an estimated 57 active cases, and no additional fatalities reported.
The latest two confirmed cases were for a female city resident in the city in her 40s and a male resident in the county between 19 and 29.
So far, some 231 people have recovered from the virus in Nacogdoches County, and 1,646 tests had been administered. The call center had screened 2,847 people for the coronavirus.
Local hospitals had two COVID-19 patients hospitalized and on ventilators, according to the most recent information available to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. Three adult ventilators were in use and there were 22 of the machines available.
The local call center is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can be reached by calling 936-468-4787. Those wishing to be tested for exposure to the coronavirus must have orders from a doctor or healthcare provider before arriving at a test site.
TEA to provide school districts with massive amounts of PPE
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) will be providing school districts throughout Texas with large quantities of face masks, gloves, thermometers and hand sanitizer that is scheduled to arrive just in time for the start of the 2020-21 school term.
The TEA is working in partnership with Texas Governor Greg Abbott's strike force and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to provide the personal protective equipment (PPE), as school districts ramp up their efforts to prevent the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) when classes start back later this summer.
TEA officials have placed orders for 50,000,000 disposable masks, 10,000,000 gloves for school staff members to use, 40,000 thermometers and 500,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Individual allotments of PPE were calculated using on-campus student and staff counts for the 2019-20 school year.
The PPE is expected to arrive between mid-July and early August, according to the information received from the TEA.
The TEA is looking into ordering reusable masks, face shields and desk dividers.
The chart below shows the amount of PPE that the local and area school districts will receive.
SCHOOL DISTRICT MASKS GLOVES THERMOMETERS SANITIZER (GLS.)
Alto 5,832 3,038 4 60
Bullard 24,152 10,9431 19 248
Jacksonville 45,984 23,870 37 473
New Summerfield 5,184 3,317 4 53
Rusk 18,696 9,331 15 192
Troup 9,960 4,836 8 102
Two members of Longhorn football team test positive for COVID-19
University of Texas Austin officials have confirmed that two members of the school's football team have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) this week.
The story was first reported by Horns247sports.com.
In keeping with university policy, the families of the two individuals have been contacted and both men are self isolating.
Texas is among a handful of major colleges that have reported positive test results among returning football players.
Fannin commissioner’s support phase 3 of Gov. Abbott’s reopening plan
BONHAM — Fannin County businesses have the commissioners support to continue following Gov. Greg Abbott’s plans to reopen the Texas economy, namely moving into phase 3. The third phase of reopening allows businesses to open to 50% of their maximum occupancy.
Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss many issues, including road closures and Covid-19 response procedures.
County Judge Randy Moore also announced the acceptance of federal CARES Act funds, amounting to $187,869, which is 20% of the total federal coronavirus relief that Fannin County can receive. If not spent by the end of December, the county owes the money back to the federal government, and if the funds are used improperly, the county will have to repay any expenditures incurred.
“There is a federal grant program that’s out there called CARES Act. We did submit to the 20%, and we got the money last night. So we are looking for ways in which — and this is for anyone — anyone that hears or knows of something we need to use this money for, we have to use it for Covid-19. But if you have an idea, talk to us,” Moore said.
In other business, commissioners discussed issues with county roads and road maintenance.
Vicki Stanley petitioned the court and her Precinct 4 commissioner, Dean Lackey, for assistance with property disputes centered around CR 3701.
“We have a situation with a neighbor. He lives on the corner of Highway 78 and 68. His property and my property go back up to County Road 3701. The county road is open,” she said. Her neighbor had put up a fence blocking access to a piece of her property that Stanley had planned to give to her daughter.
“All I’m asking is that the fence be removed as soon as possible, the road be graded, and the trees cut back,” she said.
In budget discussion, the court recognized salary increases for the county auditor, the auditor’s assistants, and the court reporter. Two more meetings were planned for Wednesday and today to discuss the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
Several years behind schedule and stretching beyond budgeted costs, the Fannin County courthouse remodel project has discouraged some. However, Moore provided encouragement.
“You know how the stock market does its thing: drops here and goes downhill, and then all of a sudden starts coming back? That’s where we are; we’re at the bottom. We’re coming back. It’s going to look good, y’all,” Moore said.
Tuesday marked the second meeting to be broadcast through teleconference while the commissioners met in person, a process that the commissioners plan to continue to ensure maximum possible attendance.
Manhattan Fine Dining donates meals to first responders
Manhattan Fine Dining donated 70 meals to Lufkin’s first responders Wednesday morning.
Owner Destin Sabani said he wanted to give the food in appreciation for all that first responders do for the community. He said many businesses who are a part of the Texas Restaurant Association are doing similar things in their communities.
“Everybody is doing this, so why not me?” Sabani said. “I’m doing my civic duties and helping these guys for doing such a great job.”
Detective Cody Jackson said the food was appreciated, especially right now as the department has been quite busy with COVID-19.
“It’s nice to have some kind of appreciation. That way you know you’re not forgotten,” Jackson said.
Fire Chief Jesse Moody said Sabani is a fine example of what local business does for the city as he goes above and beyond to serve, especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“It does make the men feel appreciated,” Moody said. “A lot of our guys do the job because they get a big sense of reward out of helping people. So when they hear back from people, it makes them feel better about what they’re doing every day.”
Sabani said he wanted to be a part of building his community back up as so many have been going through such a tough time in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody is facing a problem they’ve never faced before, so everybody is trying to help each other to get out of this,” he said. “As a community, by getting together, we can make it happen. On the other hand, if these guys are not doing their job, then we are in trouble. They are there every time you need, whatever you need, they are there doing their job.”
Sabani has been one of those affected by the pandemic as he had to close the restaurant for seven weeks. The restaurant didn’t open until May 1 and is still only open for dinner. However, he had the ability to help people, so he was going to do that.
Sabani said he hopes to continue to help by providing 50 meals for both hospitals in Lufkin soon.
“It’s a terrible situation when you think a little bit further and try to see what’s happening around the corner. It’s a lot of stuff you don’t want to see, don’t want to know, but it’s the reality that we are facing,” he said.
“The best way is to get together, stand strong, protect each other, and we will overcome. If somebody is weak, we will pull them out of the situation and move on.”
Sul Ross announces fall semester schedule, modified instruction
Sul Ross State University will open for the fall semester as scheduled on Aug. 24, the university said Thursday. Sul Ross also announced its intent to return to face-to-face academic instruction.
As part of its “Safe School, Safe Students” initiative, the university will also implement new policies to maintain social distancing and follow Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
A university task force has been closely studying the specific needs of Sul Ross campuses, faculty, staff, and students, since just after the pandemic began, a release issued by Sul Ross states.
“The task force has also been monitoring directives from both the medical community and federal, state, and local leaders. The task force’s recommendations were recently discussed by the Sul Ross executive team.”
Sul Ross will operate its fall schedule with some modifications: Laboratory and other hands-on instruction will be front-loaded to take place toward the beginning of the fall semester. All instruction after the Thanksgiving holidays will be delivered online.
All instructional classrooms have been modified to allow for social distancing; hand sanitizing stations have been placed at the entrances and exits of instructional facilities, and campus pedestrian walkways will be altered to emphasize and maximize one way traffic patterns where necessary.
“Sul Ross is blessed with plenty of room and much wide-open space to allow for social distancing,” university President Pete Gallego said. “Nothing is more important than keeping our students, faculty and staff safe as we deliver a quality education to those we serve.”
Sul Ross has four campuses serving both Far West Texas and the Middle Rio Grande region. Each campus will implement the same basic procedures. However, each campus will also have the flexibility to incorporate new policies in response to changes in state or local circumstances. This will allow each campus to adapt to a fluid and constantly changing COVID-19 public health crisis, the university said.
“Our university is the smallest public university in Texas. We all know each other and we’ll take care of each other. If things change, we will respond quickly. We don’t have a big, messy bureaucracy to slow things down. COVID has made all of us re-think our priorities. Our goal is to make Sul Ross the safest university campus in Texas,” Gallego said, “everyone now knows that bigger isn’t necessarily better and that population density isn’t always a good thing. We want Sul Ross to be as safe as being home.”
The Sul Ross task force and administration will continue to meet regularly, monitor the pandemic and the accompanying public health situation, and make necessary adjustments as needed to keep the university community safe, the university said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.