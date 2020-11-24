Peterson Regional Medical Center reported its second death in two day related to coronavirus, along with another big number of positive tests on Tuesday.
Peterson Health said 24 people tested positive for COVID-19 at its facilities — that's 65 in two days. The number of people who have tested positive between Peterson Health and a testing event on Nov. 3 at Hill Country Youth Event Center is at 269.
The death was the fifth at Peterson since the start of the pandemic. The death toll is now estimated by The Kerrville Daily Times at 30 people, which includes eight in local nursing homes.
This will also be the last day that Peterson reports numbers before Nov. 30. As of Tuesday, Kerr County has averaged 11 positive cases per day in November and this will be the worst month for the coronavirus locally since the pandemic began in February.
Over the last two days, Peterson has returned testing results with positivity rates of more than 20% — above the state's totals. There are 13 people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with COVID-19.
There are currently more than 200 active cases of the virus in Kerr County.
The state of Texas broke its own record for new cases with nearly 14,000 on Tuesday. There were more than 8,400 people hospitalized across the state, but the San Antonio area, which includes Kerrville, was still in good shape when it comes to hospital bed and intensive care capacity. There were just 548 patients in the region hospitalized with the virus.
On Wednesday, a mass testing event will happen from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The testing is free and there's not an appointment or physician referral needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.