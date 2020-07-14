Even with a big lead in the polls on Tuesday night, Larry Leitha wasn't taking anything for granted in the Republican runoff for the Kerr County Sheriff.
The lead felt good, but he had a lead in the March 3 primary and watched it slip away in the final moments against Elias Garcia. On this night, just before 9 p.m., Garcia called Leitha to tell him he would support and back him in the general election for sheriff in November against Libertarian Warren Funk.
It was at that moment, Leitha, a 31-year law enforcement veteran, knew he had finally cleared the penultimate hurdle to succeed retiring Kerr County Sheriff W.R. "Rusty" Hierholzer.
On Tuesday night, Leitha finished with 62% of the vote against Garcia, a longtime deputy with the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.
While Leitha grew up in Center Point and has long called Kerr County home, he felt like he was going to face an uphill battle because much of his career with the Texas Department of Public Safety took him out of the area before he was able to retire in 2018.
"We knew we had to get my name out there," Leitha said during his victory speech. "My team did a great job."
Backed with major endorsements from 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe and 216th District Lucy Wilke, Leitha was able to overcome the disappointment of finishing second to Garcia in the primary, and then the long delay by the coronavirus that pushed the runoff back from May to July.
While Wilke has enthusiastically campaigned for Leitha, one of the first people he thanked was Kerr County Sheriff's Capt. Carol Twiss, who finished third in the primary but swung her support to Leitha in the days after the primary.
"What she did was pretty tough, to come back and support a candidate," Leitha said after Twiss was given enthusiastic applause from those at the campaign party at Buzzie's Bar-B-Q in Kerrville. "She just really trusted me and I want to her that I really appreciate that."
Part of Leitha's speech was also one about moving forward for the betterment of Kerr County law enforcement, and working closely with other agencies in the region.
However, the race has still more than 100 days left as Leitha will face Funk in the Nov. 3 general election.
Congratulations Sheriff-to-be Leitha! There were 3 great candidates it seemed to me. I hope you will do great and will enforce all legal mandates and that you do not feel you can pick what laws to enforce.
