The Fredericksburg Battlin' Billies girls basketball team had a season for the books.
They ran through their district with a perfect 8-0 record and raced to an overall record of 27-1 heading into the Girls 4A Regional Finals Tuesday night against Boerne.
Coming into the game, Fredericksburg had defeated the Greyhounds 64-51 on Jan. 15 and 49-42 on Feb.2.
Fredericksburg's only loss in the regular season came against Class 5A Boerne Champion on Nov. 21 when they lost to the Chargers, 43-31.
Since then, Fredericksburg had a 24-game winning streak on the line heading into the Finals against a familiar face.
On Saturday, Fredericksburg clobbered Robstown 57-24 to advance to the Regional Finals.
Boerne defeated 68-35 Friday to advance to the finals.
Meeting head-to-head for the third time, Boerne squeezed out a 56-51 victory over Fredericksburg.
This ended Fredericksburg's season with a record of 27-2 overall.
Boerne improved to 24-4 on the season with two of their losses coming to Fredericksburg in district play earlier this season.
Boerne jumped to a 15-14 lead after the first quarter before Fredericksburg stormed to a 16-8 run in the second period.
Fredericksburg led 30-23 at the half.
The Greyhounds made adjustments at the half and went on a 33-21 run to rally for the 56-51 victory.
Fredericksburg came into the game ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 4A while Boerne checked in at No. 10 in the latest polls.
Boerne will meet Hardin-Jefferson Friday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. playing for a spot on the Class 4A state championship.
Hardin-Jefferson comes into the game ranked No. 1 with a record of 29-0.
