The Tivy girls soccer team battled San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial at Antler Stadium Friday night.
The final score ended up in a tie at 1-1 when the whistle blew at the end of the game.
The first half ended with both teams knotted at 0-0.
In the second half, Zoe Pelton made a free shot near the 20-minute mark of the game to put Tivy on top, 1-0.
Veteran’s Memorial scored shortly thereafter, and that’s how the game ended on a seasonably cool night outdoors.
Coach Shannon Coronado thought her team played hard all night.
“They worked hard,” Coronado said after the game. “This was not our best performance tonight.”
The Tivy girls dropped a district contest on the road 3-0 to Alamo Heights in San Antonio Tuesday.
They now turn around quickly to face Kyle Lehman for their longest road trip of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 7:15 p.m.
