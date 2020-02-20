The Lord called his faithful servant Emmett O’Donnell home on February 17, 2020, after facing the challenges of a spinal cord injury for almost 39 years with determination, humor and thankfulness.
Well, I liked the picture above of me in my first Boy Scout uniform! That was in 1952. I was born the first time November 29, 1941, to Vencil E. O’Donnell and Ella Marie LaRive O’Donnell, and they named me Vencil Emmett O’Donnell Jr. As you read this, I am experiencing the magnificent gain of which the Apostle Paul spoke of in his letter to the Philippians in 1:21. (“For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”) My parents and sister, Faye Mynar, preceded me in death. I am survived by my wonderful wife and partner, Ann E. Osterloh O’Donnell of Kerrville, Texas; our daughter, Ramona Rudis, and her husband, Scott; our son, David; and grandson, Jeffrey Rudis and wife, Erin and granddaughter, Jennifer Rudis; my brother, David L. O’Donnell, and his wife, Charline; and several nieces and nephews.
I mentioned my first birth — I was born again by the grace of my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in 1986, after a life in sin perhaps similar to the Apostle Paul’s. My Lord put me into a situation which developed into a prison ministry in the late ’80s, which Ann and I named For HIS Glory Prison Ministry. That developed into a website, www.SpurgeonGems.org.
From the year 2000 until my death, Ann and I “modernized” Brother Spurgeon’s 63 volumes of sermons preached in Old English in the 19th century. Why modernize over 3,550 sermons? Because our brothers and sisters in prison had a difficult time reading Old English.
There are a few more “survivors” I must mention, since most of them are my brothers in Christ — these are about 350 men in prisons all over the United States.
I pray every sinner reading this realizes Jesus Christ came to save sinners, and He will never turn down anyone. He who wrote this was a terrible sinner, but His Holy Spirt granted him grace to repent of his sins and trust Jesus Christ as his Savior. If He saved me, why not you?
May God give you grace that you may feel your need of a Savior; that you may seek Christ; lay hold upon Him, and so may come into a gracious state wherein you shall greatly rejoice, even though for a season, if need be, you should be in heaviness through manifold temptations. (1 Peter 1:6).
Service to be held at a future date.
