With less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 general election, more than 16,000 Kerr County residents have already made their decisions in local, state and national races.
At one point last week, Kerr County had the highest turnout by percentage in the state. At 43%, Kerr County is among the top five counties with more than 30,000 registered voters.
More than 13,200 people have cast their ballots at the Hill Country Youth Events Center and the Ingram Independent School District. Another 2,900 have voted through the mail. Early voting continues through Oct. 30.
In 2016, 68% of Kerr County's voters turned out to vote. President Donald Trump received 76% of the vote in that race. Kerr County is currently on a pace to have more than a 70% turnout before the Nov. 3 election.
Across Texas, 34% of voters have cast their ballots — more than five million people have voted since Oct. 13. In 2016, Texas voter turnout was just 46% with more than eight million votes cast.
Of the big counties, Dallas-area Collin County leads the way with 44% turnout, and it's a county that President Donald Trump needs to win in Texas.
In 2016, Trump received just 55% of the vote from Collin County voters — a significant decline from previous Republican presidential candidates.
A new poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University saw a tie in Texas between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, with each receiving 47% support from respondents. The same poll saw incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who has been critical of Trump, with a six-point lead over challenger M.J. Hagar — 49%-43%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.