A man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a head injury, according to dispatch traffic and witness reports.
Neighbors heard the sound of an impact and went outside to see the man lying in the road just before first responders arrived. Two neighbors said the injured man was yelling and seemed to be in great pain.
A dispatcher was heard to say the man fell off a scooter and couldn't breathe.
No scooter was seen in the area by this reporter or two neighbors at the scene.
Two police vehicles were seen parked at a residence a few blocks away, but it wasn't immediately clear if they were involved in an investigation related to the injury.
More information will be released when available.
