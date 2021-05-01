In the race for the Place 1 Kerrville City Council seat, Roman Garcia leads Mary Ellen Summerlin in early voting totals.
Garcia garnered 52.81% of early ballots cast, while 47.19% went to Summerlin, for a voter turnout of about 12%, according to the Kerr County elections office.
Results from Election Day are not yet available but will be released.
