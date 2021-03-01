The Tivy Lady Antlers capped off their basketball season with several players making the 26-5A All-District team.
Ashlee Zirkel and Cassidy Harmon were selected to First Team All-District for the Lady Antlers.
Zirkel came on strong during the mid to latter half of the season knocking down 3-pointers to pace the Lady Antler attack.
Harmon displayed aggressiveness and leadership on the court. Harmon’s tenacious defense led to steals and assists on the court throughout the season.
Ashlynn Way and Riley Dill made All-District Second Team.
Way was the “go to” person in the middle and fought her way through traffic scoring points inside the paint.
Dill played feisty defense and came away with multiple steals per game.
Dill could also shoot efficiently inside the paint and drained 3-pointers on occasion.
Laurel Pruitt was selected to the Honorable Mention All-District team.
Pruitt provided valuable minutes on the court contributing to turnovers on defense and scoring inside the paint for the Lady Antlers.
The Lady Antlers achievement in the classroom led to many players making the Academic All-District team including Jamie Jackson, Harmon, Dill, Zirkel, Way, Laila Casillas, Amelia Balser, Pruitt, Stella Hendricks and Jaida Davis.
“Everyone has done a great job of staying focused and determined every day throughout this incredibly uncertain season,” Tivy coach Christy Dill affirmed. “From the last game of the 2019-2020 season and throughout this season, it seemed like every day the team faced a new challenge.”
Despite a challenging season for the Lady Antlers, Coach Dill was proud of her team’s accomplishments and work ethic.
“I’m proud of the grit and the grace these young women have demonstrated and I know they have learned lessons that will propel them throughout the rest of their lives,” Dill said. “I’m very pleased that the other coaches in our district recognized the skills and talents of these young ladies.”
Harmon, Way and Pruitt are seniors and they will be missed.
All three of these players have been together since middle school.
“We will miss our seniors, but we know they will go on and do many great things outside our Tivy doors,” Dill said.
Tivy returns several starters including Zirkel, Dill, Jackson, Casillas, Balser, Hendricks and Davis.
“I have very high expectations of our returners and look forward to watching them grow into another Lady Antler basketball team that everyone will be very proud of,” Dill concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.