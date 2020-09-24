Weak high pressure dominates the local weather pattern through the weekend.
Little or no precipitation is in the forecast through Sunday.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast overnight. Areas of patchy low clouds and dense fog will be possible towards daybreak Friday.
Lows end up in the upper 50's to near 60 degrees on average. A few locations may dip to near 55 degrees if skies remain clear. Winds become light and variable.
Brief low clouds and fog are possible Friday morning. Skies become mostly sunny during the day. Highs top out between 85 and 90 degrees across the region. No precipitation is in the forecast.
For the first time in days, we will see winds switching to the south at 10 to 15 mph during the midday hours.
It will not be as cool Friday night with more clouds in the forecast overnight. Low temperatures range from 60 to 65 degrees with light winds expected.
Morning clouds give way to mostly sunny skies Saturday. Highs top out in the middle to upper 80's.
Models disagree on temperatures because of cloud cover issues Saturday morning, so it could be cooler if clouds hang on longer.
Sunday becomes mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80's to near 90 degrees. One model still keeps clouds around with highs in the middle 80's.
COLD FRONT NEXT WEEK
Most of the latest computer models are showing a cold front impacting our area Monday night or Tuesday. This could drop us into the 50's by Tuesday morning with cool temperatures at night for the remainder of next week.
Highs by the middle of next week could hold in the 70's and lower 80's with dry air and a crisp feel to the air.
More to come in future updates.
