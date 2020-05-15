Agnes “Aggie” Vernell Kammlah Mains, 81, of Kerrville, Texas, received her Angel Wings on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Aggie was born in Fredericksburg, Texas, to Louis and Rosa Kammlah on September 27, 1938.
Aggie attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Fredericksburg and went on to pursue her career as a licensed cosmetologist, which she enjoyed for over 60 years, making many friends to whom she referred to as family.
Aggie was a devoted Christian, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and friend. She had the kindest heart and was lovingly referred to as “Mom” by many people. Her strong, unwavering faith and courage will always be an inspiration to those she loved.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Louis and Rosa Kammlah of Fredericksburg; and her sister, Rita Kammlah Braeutigam of Fredericksburg.
She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Arhelger and husband, Jay of Doss, Texas, Nina Morrow and husband, Kash of Kerrville, Texas, and Becky Stevens and Roy Henderson of Ingram, Texas; grandchildren, Brian Henderson and wife, Alicia from Pettus, Texas, Brent Stevens, Brandy Stevens, Savannah Morrow and Madison Morrow, all of Kerrville, Texas; great-grandchildren, Ayden VanMeter and Tripp Henderson of Pettus, Texas; and a niece, Paulette Hopkins of Fredericksburg, Texas.
Visitation will be at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Monday, May 18th from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A short service will take place at 5:30 p.m. where family and friends can share their memories of Aggie. A rosary officiated by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold will follow at 6:30 p.m.
A Celebration Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 19th at 2 p.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, officiated by Father David Wagner. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Brian Henderson, Brent Stevens, Roy Henderson, Ayden VanMeter, Tripp Henderson, Savannah Morrow, Madison Morrow and Alicia Henderson.
Memorials may be given in Aggie’s memory to Peterson Hospice or Notre Dame Church.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Peterson Home Care and Peterson Hospice for their exceptional love and care to both Aggie and her family. The girls also want to thank Aggie’s caregiver, Cathy Robb, for taking such good care of their momma and showering her with love. A heartfelt thank you to her extended family, MariAnn Scherer, Ella Turner and Julie Hutchinson for the support given to “Aggie and the girls.” She proudly took on the role of mom for each of you.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
