Charlie McIlvain will be the first to tell you that the travel bug got to him as a child — thanks to his parents.
When McIlvain was growing up, his parents packed up him, a brother and a sister and headed out to explore America — frequenting National Parks. More than 40 years later, McIlvain still has the bug to travel, but he wants to do a little bit more of it with his wife, Ronda.
For the last eight years, McIlvain has focused his efforts on bringing tourists, events and conferences to Kerr County as the president and CEO of the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau, but he’s ready to head out on his own.
McIlvain announced that he will retire as the executive director, although staying partially rooted here in Kerrville, and head out to explore the country. His last day in the office will be Jan. 15.
McIlvain will be succeeded by Julie Davis, who is the CVB chief operating officer, and someone who McIlvain said will be an able successor.
“She’s been running the day-to-day operations since I got here,” McIlvain said. “She’s really sharp and she has a lot of industry knowledge.”
During McIlvain’s tenure, Kerrville has seen a significant uptick in travelers to the area, and 2019 was a banner year for overnight visitors to area hotels, McIlvain said. Of course, 2020 has been a much different year with the coronavirus pandemic.
“In August, we finally started seeing a return back to where we’ve been previously,” said McIlvain, adding that at one point overnight stays were down 80% versus 2019.
While the hotels are starting to claw their way back, McIlvain said the biggest driver of tourism has been the recreational vehicle industry with significant visits to places like Schreiner Park and Yogi Bear’s RV Park.
“When you go by Yogi Bear’s, they are always busy,” McIlvain said of the Junction Highway family-themed RV resort.
As far as the future, McIlvain said that he’s looking forward to seeing the long-planned downtown hotel — to be operated as a SpringHill Suites by Marriott — break ground next year. McIlvain also believes that will lead to another round of hotel building in the downtown area, because there’s still not enough places to stay.
Another trend that McIlvain said is developing is the rise of short-term rentals, especially down by the Guadalupe River. Those have been slowly popping up in Kerrville over the last year.
McIlvain came to Kerrville in 2012 after a successful stint in Granbury. McIlvain said he took over a successful operation from longtime CVB CEO Sudie Burditt, and that he expects the CVB not to miss a beat under Davis.
“Promoting her will provide an effortless transition,” said Lisa Winters, who is currently the board chair of the CVB.
