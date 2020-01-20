Darrell Beauchamp calls himself the accidental museum director.
Of course, after decades of working in the art world, he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“If you do what you truly love, then it’s not called work,” said Beauchamp, the director of Kerrville’s Museum of Western Art. “People ask me sometimes, ‘Where do you work?’ I don’t.”
Beauchamp puts in plenty of hours working, but his daily work is an appreciation of the great Cowboy Artists of America who helped found the museum in 1983. The collection of work ranges from bronzes to paintings by Taos, New Mexico, artists to local painters such as Robert Pummill, whose work still holds a commanding presence in the museum.
“It’s fun,” Beauchamp said.
Beauchamp’s unexpected journey in the world of art started years ago when he was the librarian at Navarro College in Corsicana. One day, as Beauchamp explains it, a man named Charles Pearce walked into his office and said he had something he wanted to give to the library.
“I thought ‘oh great’ here’s another old man with a stack of the day Kennedy got killed magazines,” Beauchamp said. “Well, he took out of his briefcase a Robert E. Lee letter. He and his wife had been collecting Civil War documents and memorabilia for a number of years.”
The donation to the library started with 34 documents and grew to more than 19,000. While Pearce continued to donate to the library, he also started to donate his collection of Western art, which he had started collecting while living in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The collections became so significant that Beauchamp was tasked with the building of a museum to house both the Civil War collection and the Western art. Through this period, Beauchamp had to re-educate himself from being a librarian to being a museum curator and director. He eventually got a doctorate in education to continue his work. As the college worked to create a vision for its museum, Beauchamp came to Kerrville to see the Museum of Western Art, to better understand how to run a great art museum.
“This is one of the places I came first,” Beauchamp said. “This has been known as one of the great museums. I traveled the country looking at museums. I asked all of the questions about how you build a museum.”
While he enjoyed the Civil War work, Beauchamp had developed a true love of art, and he left Navarro College to operate the Briscoe Museum in San Antonio, and that marked a full-time and lifelong career in the arts. From the Briscoe he assumed the directorship of the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, Montana, before landing in Hobbs, New Mexico, as the director of Western Heritage Museum.
“I really thought I was going to retire there,” Beauchamp said of Hobbs. “Then this opportunity came up.”
The opportunity to return to Texas to be closer to his children was a powerful draw, but so was the opportunity to run a museum he had first fell in love with in the 1980s. He’s already been instrumental in helping secure four major shows for 2020, including showcasing the L.D. Brinkman Foundation’s collection and rebuilding ties with some of the museum’s original founding artists.
“I love the history of this museum,” Beauchamp said. “I love the potential going forward. This is a tremendous museum with a great base of support. Going forward, the things that we can do — we can really spread our wings. This is a tremendous collection. We can go any direction we want to go.”
However, the real pleasure of his days are wandering through the museum and gazing on the collection.
“My mentor, Mr. Pearce, told me that you should never put something on the wall that doesn’t stop you,” Beauchamp said. “You should want to look at every one of these works every day. I think that’s what we find here.”
These days, Beauchamp does a lot of stopping and smiling.
