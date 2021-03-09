In a thrilling atmosphere at the Lady Pirate softball field in Center Point, the Lady Pirates took the Harper Ladyhorns down, 9-6, Tuesday night.
Center Point struck first in the bottom of the first inning after Kaylee Blackledge was walked. Victoria Beckerson was walked immediately afterwards placing Blackledge on second base.
With Liliana Espinosa at the plate, Blackledge stole third base and Beckerson stole second base on Ball 1 to put both runners in scoring position.
On the next pitch, Blackledge stole home base and scored the first run safely to make it 1-0 Lady Pirates.
Beckerson would score next after Karleopy-Grano Serrano singled to shortstop to bring Beckerson in.
In the top of the second inning, Brittany Evans hit a long shot to right and scored an "inside the park" home run to make the score, 2-1, Center Point.
A scoreless third inning would send the game into the fourth inning.
Evans would score her second run of the game in the top of the fourth inning after an error by the Lady Pirates. This would tie the game at 2-2.
After a tight four innings of play, the game would take a turn in the fifth inning.
Katrina Wilke of Harper would score after Taylor Evans bunted into a fielder's choice. Harper took the lead 3-2.
Riley Cook scored after an error by the Victoria Beckerson which allowed Evans to go to third.
After a ground out by Emma Strickland, Taylor Evans would score after another error by the Lady Pirates. Harper's lead grew to 5-2.
Brittany Evans would score the fourth and final run of the inning for the Ladyhorns after scoring off an error to make it 6-2, Ladyhorns.
Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, Center Point would answer with a scoring spree of their own.
The Lady Pirates ripped out seven runs with a total of 11 runs scored between both teams during the inning.
Destiny Johnson was walked followed by Blackledge being hit by a pitch from Kamryn Baethge.
Johnson would score after Celeste Cervantes was walked with the bases loaded.
Blackledge would score next after Grano-Serrano hit a grounder driving Blackledge in to cut the lead to 6-4.
Beckerson would score next off a passed ball to make it 6-5, Harper.
With the bases loaded again, Natalie Whitworth was hit by a pitch allowing Cervantes to score and the game was tied at 6-6.
The Lady Pirates regained the lead when Grano-Serrano scored off a passed ball to make it 7-6 Lady Pirates.
Going through the entire lineup, Blackledge was hit by a pitch for the second time in a row allowing her to get on base scoring Chloe Williams.
Whitworth would score the final run of the game after Beckerson was walked with the bases loaded to make the final score, 9-6 in favor of Center Point.
"This was an outstanding team effort," Center Point coach Kenny King said. "We are not a one-person team. We proved tonight we can get the job done."
Kaylee Blackledge had another terrific game tossing 17 strikeouts for the Lady Pirates.
She was intentionally walked all night long including two batting opportunities where she was hit by a pitch.
"It was an awesome team effort and we played to the best of our team's ability," Blackledge said after the game. "Everyone stepped up and played big time."
The Lady Pirates own a 4-1 record overall and are 1-0 in district play with the win.
