As Hurricane Hanna menaced the southern Texas coast line, the impact of the storm in Kerr County will lead to lower temperatures and some rainfall.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of about 89 degrees and could bring between 1/2-inch and an inch of rain.
NWS says there is a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today. That chance of rain will continue through Sunday.
