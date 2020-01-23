Aleta Mae Finger, 91, passed into eternal life on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at a local senior living facility, under the loving care of her wonderful caregivers and family.
Aleta was born August 15, 1928, in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, to Charlie Ray and Flossie Mildred (Monigold) Anthony. As the oldest of five children, she loved to tell stories of her childhood adventures, growing up in northeastern Oklahoma among her cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents.
When her family moved to Kansas, she met a handsome oil field man, by the name of Bert, who worked with her dad. She and Hubert Wayne Kingen were married in Russell, Kansas, on October 14, 1946.
To this couple, five children were born: Patricia, Sherry, Lana, Cleve and Clay. For the next 33 years, her life was happily filled with all the activities that go along with raising children. Not only was she involved in 4-H, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Bible schools and various athletic and school activities, but she found little niches of time for herself by being active in Extension Homemaker Club, United Methodist Women activities and bowling on a league.
Family vacations and holidays created many fun memories for her children, as one of her life-long hobbies was scrapbooking.
As her children became grown, Aleta ventured into the world of careers, first as a bookkeeper and then as a Certified Nurse Aide. For as many heads of hair she cut, girls and boys, she could have made a career as a barber or hairdresser!
When grandchildren came along, she always had time to sit and play or read them their favorite books.
After her husband retired, the two of them put many miles on their car and camper as they enjoyed the adventures of traveling to see relatives or just sight-seeing. They settled in Kerr County in 1987 and enjoyed all that this area offered. Her husband passed away in 2005.
After marrying L.C. Finger in 2006, and until his passing in 2015, she enjoyed an active social life. She has called Brookdale Guadalupe River Plaza her home since March 2016, and always said it was a perfect move for her.
Surviving Aleta include her five children: Patricia (and Randy) Asbill of Greenback, Tennessee, Sherry (and Fred) Burrow of Kerrville, Texas, Lana Hanes of Mounds, Oklahoma, Cleve (and Mary) Kingen of Parachute, Colorado, and Clay Kingen of Amarillo, Texas; sister, Viola Gasper of Bridgeport, Texas; brother, Curtis (and Ilean) Anthony of Wetumka, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 13 nieces and nephews.
Predeceasing her were her parents; infant brother, Charles Anthony; sister, Margaret Hart; brother, Byron Anthony; one son-in-law, Sam Hanes; one granddaughter; four brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Don McElroy. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Aleta requested donations be made to United Methodist Church, Kerrville, or the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
