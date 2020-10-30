Police formally concluded their investigation of a former firefighter they accused of causing the death of an 8-year-old girl when he allegedly crashed a truck into her Kerrville home two months ago.
“We’ve completed the Isaac Barboza investigation and it’ll be sent to the DA’s office probably later today or possibly Monday after he (the investigator) does a final review of the case file,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, on Oct. 30.
Police have alleged a choice to drive while intoxicated led Barboza to crash a Ford F-250 pickup through a tree and then through the wall of a bedroom where Arianna Guido-Lopez was sleeping with her 5-year-old sister. The force of the crash reportedly pinned the child under the truck’s wheels.
Barboza, of Kerrville, apologized two months ago for causing the crash.
“I understand a horrible accident happened,” Barboza told a TV news crew on Aug. 24. “I feel horrible about it. If I could switch spots, I would.”
If a grand jury issues an indictment, Barboza will likely be rearrested. He was arrested shortly after the Aug. 6 crash and released within 24 hours on $67,000 in bonds, according to jail records. To secure the man’s arrest, police initially recommended he be prosecuted on a felony charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The latter charge was recommended because it’s illegal to possess a firearm while committing a crime.
Barboza’s employment with the city of Kerrville was terminated effective Aug. 10, according to city spokesman Stuart Cunyus.
After Guido-Lopez died at University Hospital in San Antonio hospital on Aug. 17, and after Barboza’s blood toxicology results became available, KPD recommended the man face an intoxication manslaughter charge punishable by two to 20 years in prison, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. He was jailed in Uvalde County and released on Aug. 21. According to staff at Uvalde jail, Barboza was released on a $50,000 bond, although a KPD news release initially stated the bond had been set at $150,000.
