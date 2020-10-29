Challenging city campaign finance reports are a mess
I just reviewed the City Council candidates’ new campaign reports with great interest. Mayor-wannabe David Barker claims that contributions of $100, $300, and $100 add up to $400. I love the creative math, but are we sure we want him in charge of a multi-million dollar budget? Candidate Roman Garcia appears to be deficit spending already by taking in $300 and spending $1,200. Unfortunately, we can’t reconcile Garcia’s accounting because he did not file the first required campaign report in May as required by law. And none of the three challengers (Barker, Brenda Hughes, or Garcia) reported any in-kind contributions related to the meet-and-greet events held on their behalf. I commend these folks for wanting to get involved, but this reinforces my belief that we need to allow the current City Council to continue their good work.
Steve Schulte, Kerrville
