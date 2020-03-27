Late Wednesday, the U.S. Senate passed a huge $2.2 trillion relief package as the coronavirus pandemic demolishing the economy, and just how much damage it has done became clear on Thursday when a jobs report showed more than 3 million Americans had filed unemployment claims.
Among the people being hit hardest by layoffs as businesses have shut down across the country are employees of restaurants, hotels, airlines and retailers. Business activity at such companies has plummeted or vanished altogether as much of America stays home to help contain the spread of the virus.
It has been a stunning turn, felt here in the Hill Country, as businesses wrestle with how to proceed during the pandemic’s economic chaos.
Walt Koenig, the outgoing president and CEO of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, described the economic crisis in blunt terms.
“It sucks,” Koenig said. At first, he didn’t want to say it in that context, but it perfectly describes how many are feeling. Koenig also offered a more refined statement.
“While the first-time unemployment numbers are both historical and concerning, let’s remember that we, as a nation, will also be passing a historically large stimulus package that will focus on retaining employees,” Koenig said. “The Chamber encourages all of our local businesses to take the fullest advantage of the federal programs being launched in the coming weeks. We are always here to help.”
For many small business owners, the reality of what was passed in the Senate is the furthest thing from their minds during the pandemic, because their business has collapsed.
“It’s not far fetched, as we’ve seen the COVID-19 pandemic literally stop business on its tracks in such cities as Austin and San Antonio,” Koenig said “It’s yet to be determined how drastic of an impact we’ll have here locally. Kerrville did a great job in weathering the economic downtown of 2008 and we expect to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic in a similar fashion due to an already low unemployment rate.”
On Thursday morning, Pop Hair Art, a downtown Kerrville salon owned by Michele Vanfossen, closed up for at least two weeks after her bookings plummeted by 70%. Known for its vibrant art, the fun-filled salon is active on social media, but the underlying tones of the pandemic started to be overwhelming.
“It was a very difficult decision,” Vanfossen said during a telephone interview. “We’re a small company. I feel very responsible for everyone who works for me.”
Unlike many salons, Vanfossen’s stylists are employees, and that creates some challenges when it comes to getting guidance from the Texas Workforce Commission, which tells those visiting its website to file claims or to seek guidance that it is swamped by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We called three different times, spoke to three different people and got three different answers,” Vanfossen said as she explained her contact with the workforce commission. Even before she made that final decision, Vanfossen sought guidance from the commission about temporarily shuttering her business, and what that meant for employees.
The Kerr Economic Development Corporation has updated its website to include a Business Resource Toolkit for local companies, which features a number of resources from local, state and national sources of funding, Koenig said.
A webinar will be available for Kerrville’s industrial companies, commercial entities and our community leadership, he added, in order to take the “next steps for our community pertaining to economic development.”
The $2.2 trillion rescue package nearing final approval will, for four months, add $600 a week to standard unemployment benefits, which vary by state. It also provides funding for states to let people collect their payments immediately, eliminating a one-week waiting period. And it adds 13 weeks of coverage for people who have exhausted their existing jobless benefits.
There are also incentives for employers to keep workers on the payroll, including tax breaks. Small businesses that receive loans under the package won't have to repay the money they use to pay employees.
Vanfossen, for one, says she doesn’t want to borrow money from anyone and said she will weather this downturn. Of course, part of the rescue package includes a one-time direct payment of $1,200 per adult, plus $500 per child for many households. That may help, but there are still many unknowns in the coming months.
Congress has acted much more quickly to provide aid to workers than it did during the Great Recession. Unlike the aid that Congress provided a decade ago, the current rescue package will provide substantial assistance to workers who have lost their jobs and is intended to enable them to keep up with fixed expenses.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday requested access to interest-free federal loans to pay unemployment claims in the wake of a large number of claims due to pandemic-related layoffs.
“As job loss and other economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic grow, we are committed to drawing upon all available resources to help Texas hardest hit by the crisis,” Abbott said in a Thursday press release. “With claims on the rise, our current balance of unemployment funds is projected to run out by the end of next month, so we must accelerate the delivery of necessary dollars.”
The Century Foundation, a progressive think tank, estimated in a study that up to 11 million workers could benefit, depending on how many lose their jobs. The foundation said the weekly $600 supplement would more than double the benefits currently available to unemployed people.
And economists at Goldman Sachs calculate that for the average worker, who earns about $1,200 a week, the enhanced weekly benefit should fully replace their lost wages. And for lower-income employees of restaurants and hospitals, it should provide more than their usual salaries.
Still, economists caution that it won't be enough to support their previous levels of spending or prevent a deep recession.
"You've got to get that cash to households to meet those bills for food, shelter, and medicine," said Jeffrey Bergstrand, a professor of finance at Notre Dame. But, he added, "this is not a stimulus package. It's to provide liquidity and ensure against deeper damage and forestall the possibility of depression."
