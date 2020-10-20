The state attorney general’s White Collar Crime & Public Integrity office has ended its investigation into Ingram Councilmember Claud Jordan and found no wrongdoing.
This marks the third time a prosecutor’s office has rebuffed an attempt by Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin to have Jordan charged with a crime over the councilman's refusal to pay a wastewater connection fee after his shed at 104 Ingram Loop was connected to the city sewer system on July 23, 2014.
Jordan has claimed in exploratory litigation that the city’s attempts to have him prosecuted amount to retaliation over questions he’s raised over the years about the city’s handling of its multi-million-dollar wastewater system project.
After both local district attorney’s offices declined to prosecute Jordan on felony theft cases in 2018 in relation to $5,000 in unpaid connection fees, Griffin apparently tried again in about March 2019 by submitting a misdemeanor theft-of-service case to the county attorney’s office.
In an Oct. 8 email, Assistant Kerr County Attorney Jason Sorenson said the county attorney’s office forwarded the police complaint to the AG’s office because Jordan had alleged the situation involved “official misconduct.”
“We found that the facts in this case do not prove up the elements of the alleged criminal conduct (by Jordan),” states a Sept. 4 letter from Raafia M. Lari, assistant attorney general, to Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins. “We also believe that prosecution is untenable due to the City’s unclear and inconsistent implementation of the wastewater program, as well as the history of cases brought against Jordan.”
The city charges nonresidential property owners a $3,800 system access fee and $1,200 tap fee — for a total of $5,000 — to connect to the wastewater system, while residential owners have had access to federal and state funding to pay for their connections. Jordan has said there’s no business being operated out of the shed.
The city’s first attempt to prosecute Jordan was in summer 2018. According to Griffin’s police report, he forwarded his felony theft investigation to Texas Ranger Brad Freeman in early June 2018. On June 21, 2018, Freeman advised Griffin to file the case with a DA, according to the report.
Griffin initially took the case to the 198th DA’s office but was told to take it to the 216th because the initial offense occurred on an even-numbered day, the report states. Offenses on even-numbered days go to the 216th by local policy. A 198th Grand Jury declined to charge Jordan.
Lucy Wilke, 216th District Attorney, said that after meeting with Griffin, she and an assistant district attorney agreed that there was no evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime had occurred as alleged by Griffin. Although Griffin did not seek her blessing in then bringing the case to the 198th DA’s Office, Wilke said she would have given it.
It’s highly unusual for law enforcement agencies to seek another prosecutor after one has already declined the case. In her 20-plus years of being a prosecutor, Wilke has seen it happen a couple times, but in those cases, peace officers had asked her if she minded them doing that. But she said it’s well within the rights of peace officers to take already-declined cases to another prosecutor.
Lari, in the letter to Stebbins, said the AG’s investigation included “procuring and reviewing documents, conducting witness interviews, and meeting with the subject (Jordan).”
“We have decided to decline to prosecute Claud Jordan for the theft of service and related charges referred to our office,” Lari stated.
In April 2019, Jordan filed exploratory litigation alleging Ingram City Manager Mark Bosma asked Griffin to investigate Jordan on suspicion of illegally refusing to pay the connection fees.
Jordan alleges he directed the city's contractor not to connect the shed to the wastewater system because he only ran water out of a faucet in the shed and didn’t need it hooked up to the system.
But an employee of the contractor claimed Jordan directed him to hook up the shed. Jordan’s attorney, Roger Gordon, hired a handwriting expert who determined the septic tank abandonment form for the shed at 104 Ingram Loop was forged.
Gordon and Jordan alleged someone turned the “6” to a “4,” but attorney Ilse Bailey, representing the city, has denied this.
Gordon questioned Bosma about the matter in a deposition last year, and the case is ongoing, Jordan having added himself as an intervenor in a lawsuit brought against several defendants by the city, which alleges they’ve illegally refused to comply with a city ordinance requiring people to connect their properties to the wastewater system after being given notices to connect.
"Mr. Jordan is grateful to the law enforcement officials at the Attorney General's office for their work," said Jordan's attorney, Roger Gordon, who also represents other litigants opposing the city in the matter of the wastewater system.
