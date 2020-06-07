Record heat is possible Monday and Tuesday as dry air circulates around Tropical Storm Cristobal which will be located well to our east the next couple of days.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap Monday with highs approaching 100 degrees during the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.
The heat intensifies Tuesday with highs between 100 and 105 degrees across the entire Hill Country. The airmass remains very dry. Winds become west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
A cold front will cool things off Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
A very low chance of showers and storms will be possible along the cold front Tuesday night.
Lows end up around 65 degrees.
Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the lower to middle 90's.
