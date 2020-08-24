The Kerrville City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on what has been described “as a most austere” budget.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss a budget that will see a reduction in property taxes, expected decreases in sales taxes, no changes to water and swerve rates and lower hotel occupancy tax collections. Things will be tight thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting is not open to the public, but can be viewed on Spectrum Ch. 2 and on the city’s website. For those who want to participate in the meeting they can call one of the following toll free numbers: 1-877-853-5247 or 1-888-788-0099.
When the call is answered participants will hear “Welcome to Zoom, enter your Meeting ID followed by pound”. Enter in the Meeting ID below followed by the pound sign (#). The Meeting ID is 995 8568 6177#.
The city says that if the moderator has not started the meeting, you will hear “The meeting has started yet, please hold or call back later.” Once you have called into the meeting, your microphone will be placed on mute and your call will be placed in the call queue. At this point, you will hear silence on the phone. Do not hang up. The moderator will unmute your microphone as he/she is going down the list. Once the meeting has started, you will be able to listen to proceedings even if your microphone is muted.
It was Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel that uttered the words about austerity when it comes to planning for 2021. The city will not give staff merit raises, will not make cost of living adjustments and is expected not to fill some positions in order to save money.
However, the city is still planning on making several capital improvements, including street repair efforts, drainage projects and the extension of Olympic Drive.
While the city won’t be increasing property taxes, revenue from those taxes should still be substantial considering the assessed values of Kerrville jumped significantly in January of 2020. That’s something that many have argued was unfair considering the toll the pandemic has taken on the economy.
This is the penultimate discussion about the budget before the council is set to approve it on Sept. 5.
