Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer is screening everyone who comes into the jail for symptoms of the coronavirus — even to the point of doing daily screening of staff members at the beginning of their shifts. This is just one of a host of recommendations issued by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
The agency, which regulates county jails in the state, issued multiple memorandums in response to the pandemic. One memorandum outlines the screening process for inmates.
The process involves determining whether each inmate has a fever above 100 degrees, and involves asking the inmates whether they have certain symptoms, whether they’ve been in contact with anyone infected by COVID-19 in the last 14 days, and whether they’ve traveled to any country or state with community transmission in the last 14 days. The memorandum includes a list of at least 24 countries to ask about.
The jail commission, in another memorandum, also has suspended a law requiring visitation plans in order to allow sheriffs to better restrict visitors to prevent the pandemic from spreading.
The agency issued a third memorandum recommending that sheriffs, among other measures:
Screen everyone entering jails
Limit or suspend outside work detail for inmates
Limit movement of inmates within jails
Provide and ensure that personal protection equipment, such as masks and gloves, are used by inmate workers, especially in kitchens.
Provide inmates with cleaning supplies multiple times daily for wiping down tables, benches, sinks, toilets, and phones.
Explore options with local arresting agencies regarding cite and release for those who commit nonviolent crimes in order to reduce the number of individuals booked into the facility.
Explore options for releasing nonviolent misdemeanor offenders with local prosecutors
“We are following all recommendations of the State Jail Commission,” said Hierholzer in an email.
