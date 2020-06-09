Kerr County Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew said on his morning radio show Monday that George Floyd had probably deserved to have a neck to his knee, and that he was not deserving of the funeral he received in Houston.
“Somebody who dies with a cop's knee on their neck has probably done something wrong to get the cops called there, and that’s what people are not talking about,” Belew said on his radio show, which is heard on the Ranch Radio Group’s 104.3 FM The Patriot.
Belew’s comments were first reported on local blog Kerrville United and shared on Facebook, where they were drawing strong reactions from those in the community, including many who condemned Belew’s comments, but there were those who supported the commissioner.
Floyd’s death led to massive protests against police brutality, which included rioting and looting in many cities across the country, but also many of the demonstrations have been peaceful. There have been small gatherings in Kerrville to support Black Lives Matter.
Floyd died after being held down for nearly nine minutes by Minneapolis police officers. Floyd was accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes when the police were called. It is the manner in which Floyd died that troubles many in law enforcement, including those here in Kerr County.
Kerr County Sheriff candidates Elias Garcia and Larry Leitha both addressed the issue during appearances on The Kerrville Daily Times’ Facebook Live webcast.
“It made me ill for many reasons, not only that it was live, but how it reflects law enforcement,” Garcia said Monday of seeing video of Floyd being held down with a knee to his neck.
“I was upset and disturbed and angry at the same time. I’m upset and disturbed because we know that should have never happened,” Leitha said. “I’m angry because that kind of taints all law enforcement.”
Before moving to Minneapolis, Floyd had a history of run-ins with the law, including a home invasion case, but he also struggled with drugs for a number of years.
After serving five years in prison in Texas for the aggravated burglary related to the home invasion, Floyd decided to move to Minnesota to restart his life in 2014. The incident with the $20 bill was the first time he had a run-in with the law in Minnesota.
Belew, however, characterized Floyd in this manner.
“There’s going to be a lot of people having a funeral for basically a thug . . . uh this George Floyd guy,” Belew said. “He was not a good guy. He was a career, petty criminal, and they’re going to have a funeral for him today, but how many of us have not been allowed to the service for a loved one?”
Belew has a long history of making provocative and inflammatory comments via his radio show. During a recent Commissioners Court meeting, Belew was incredulous that Kerr County could be exposed legally if coronavirus infected inmates at the county jail.
“I don’t know how you can do that,” Belew said. “I mean anything is possible I guess when a man can be a woman because he puts on a dress, I suppose anything is possible. I don’t see that happening to us, realistically.”
Across Texas, however, several Republican leaders have been criticized or asked to resign following insensitive comments about Floyd's death, including the head of the GOP in Bexar County, who suggested the death was staged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.