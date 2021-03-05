The Tivy Antler baseball team participated in the Comal ISD Baseball Tournament in New Braunfels Thursday and Friday.
Tivy played their first game Thursday morning at 11 a.m.
They played a total of four games with a 2-2 mark in the tournament.
GAME ONE: ST, MICHAELS 6, TIVY 1
Tivy’s first game of the tournament was against St. Michaels.
Fisher Middleton scored one run and Fisher Roberts another, but Tivy fell behind to lose 6-1 in seven innings.
Cooper Duennenberg had two hits in four at bats for Tivy, leading the team in hitting. He drove in a run with one RBI during the game.
Coleson Abel, Travis White, Jack Patterson and Roberts had one hit apiece for the Antlers.
On the mound, Roberts pitched four innings, tossing 48 strikes in 71 pitches. Roberts struck out five batters.
Walker Grimes had 36 strikes out of 54 pitches for Tivy and struck out four batters.
GAME TWO: TIVY 8, SAN ANTONIO MADISON 1
Tivy responded to their opening tournament loss by dropping San Antonio Madison, 8-1, in Game Two of a Thursday double-header.
Duennenberg went 3-for-4 in hits and scored two runs for Tivy, including the first run of the game in the second inning.
Coleson Abel, Travis White, Jack Patterson, Fisher Middleton and Aidan Hernandez each recorded an RBI for the Antlers in their second-game victory.
Patterson went 3-for-3 in the batter’s box with three hits in addition to his one run. He accounted for three of the eight total runs for Tivy.
Abel hit a double, and Patterson had two triples in the game. Patterson also was efficient on the pitcher’s mound, throwing five strikeouts in 4.1 innings. He pitched 70 times and threw a total of 37 strikes.
Tanner Beck pitched 2.2 innings and delivered two strikeouts against Madison batters.
The win gives Tivy an overall record of 3-5 this season.
GAME THREE: TIVY 10, SAN ANTONIO TAFT 1
Tivy resumed tournament play Friday by defeating San Antonio Taft, 10-1.
Eric Tenery stepped up for the Antlers going 2-for-2 from the plate hitting a home run, scoring two runs and driving two runners across home plate.
Tenery was also the winning pitcher tossing 37 strikes and retiring three batters.
Tivy exploded for six runs in the top of the sixth inning to put the game away.
Walker Grimes had two runs batted in and went 2-for-4 on the day.
Sam Letz scored three runs to lead the team in runs scored.
Coleson Abel, Grimes, Kale Lackey, Ben Butler and Aidan Hernandez accounted for the rest of the runs scored during the game.
Butler pitched two innings for the Antlers throwing 15 strikes and striking out three batters.
GAME FOUR: SA REAGAN 10, TIVY 0
For the first two innings, this game was scoreless for both teams.
Tivy only produced two hits in the afternoon finale.
Walker Grimes and Bridger Bushong were the only two players to get a hit for Tivy.
Sam Letz struck out two batters and tossed 30 strikes in 60 pitches for a good showing.
Tanner Beck had a pitch total of 55 and struck out one batter while producing a total of 26 strikes.
Ben Butler also pitched in relief with 12 pitches and six strikes on the day.
Tivy finished the tournament with a 2-2 record and own a 4-6 record overall this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.