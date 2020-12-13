HOUSTON (AP) — Makuach Maluach had 23 points as New Mexico topped Rice 72-61 on Sunday.
Rod Brown had 11 points for New Mexico (1-0). Bayron Matos added 10 points.
Quincy Olivari had 21 points for the Owls (4-1), whose four-game season-opening winning streak was snapped. Travis Evee added 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.