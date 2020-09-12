On Aug. 30 on a Sunday afternoon, I rode in the ambulance to the emergency room at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
I had been really sick for 24 hours and the ambulance drivers drove me like I was in a Cadillac. The aides at Villagio, where I live, were incredibly helpful. The ER attendants brewed me a pot of hot tea with sugar. The doctor said I had a simple infection and game me some antibiotics. I was glad I didn’t have coronavirus.
On Friday, I will be out of confinement after being quarantined for six days. I’m grateful for the loving care that I get.
Good food and lots of cranberry juice and ice tea to help me. I’m watching the TV news while confined. I’m amazed that the race for president is very close. I want the cities to have the National Guard to come in and stop the rioters.
Beth Bradley, Kerrville
