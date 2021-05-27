Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.