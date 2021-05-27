Tales of courage and sacrifice were told this week at the Riverhill Country Club, where a large crowd came to dine and witness missionary and retired country doctor Henry David Pope Jr. talk about his great-grandmother, who sewed a battle flag flown during the Texas Revolution.
Pope, 91, described how 18-year-old Joanna Troutman “was fired up by the zeal” of volunteers passing through her Baldwin County, Georgia, town on their way to fight for Texas independence in 1835.
“She noticed the troops had no flag to lead them,” Pope said.
His great-grandmother looked into the deep-blue sky, saw the evening star, and it reminded her of Texas, he said.
“She laid out a piece of paper and drew a five-pointed star,” Pope said.
On one side of the flag were the words “liberty or death” under a five-pointed, deep-blue star and on the other a Latin phrase meaning “Where Liberty dwells, there is our fatherland.” The flag was of white silk. She presented the flag to the battalion, and it was unfurled at Velasco on Jan. 8, 1836, above the American Hotel. It was carried to Goliad and raised as the national flag but became tangled in the cords and eventually torn to pieces by a windstorm. Only its pieces flew above the battle, which ended with the Mexicans victorious at Goliad.
Pope described the killing of the Texan prisoners of war.
“Out of about 1,000, 40 escaped due to the smoke the (Mexicans’) rifles produced,” Pope said. “They returned a few days later after the Mexicans had left and found all the bodies had been left in the open. They dug a large, mass grave. No one retrieved the flag from the flagpole. The flag was never seen again. We don’t know what happened to it.”
Pope recommended a 1936 book his father wrote on the topic, “A Lady and a Lone Star Flag,” which is hard to find in print but can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2RKmPNg.
The Pope family brought some memorabilia to show at the event, such as a framed photo of a bronze statue of Troutman created by Pompeo L. Coppini that was erected at the Texas State Cemetery. Troutman’s remains were moved from Georgia to the cemetery at the request of the Texas governor in 1913. Other memorabilia included silverware recovered from the tent of Santa Anna after the general’s army was defeated at the Battle of San Jacinto in 1836. The fork and spoon were given to Troutman for her support of the Texas cause.
Pope’s talk was well-received by the audience, which included members of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, which sponsored the event and afterward held a meeting of their local chapter.
The DRT event, held May 25, also featured speeches from Charisma C. Villarreal and Cindy Muth Gaskill. Villarreal, a resident of Helotes, is a descendant of Jose Maria Esparza, an Alamo defender who tended a cannon during the siege and died March 6, 1836. Esparza was the only defender to be given a Christian burial after his brother pleaded with Santa Anna. Gaskill, a Houston-area resident, is related to Alamo defender Andrew Kent and co-creator of the Come and Take it Flag, Caroline Zumwalt.
Villarreal and Gaskill were instrumental in the struggle to prevent the Alamo Cenotaph from being moved to a less prominent location in San Antonio. They’re now opposing efforts to reframe the Texas Revolution.
“We are in a continual battle to defend the honor of our Alamo ancestors as the woke cancel culture wants to write a false history, saying slavery was the reason for the Texas Revolution,” Gaskill said during her speech. “Just open any newspaper or even Texas Monthly and you can read the untruths that are being spread. My ancestor, Andrew Kent, did not own slaves; and Charisma’s ancestor clearly did not fight for the right to have slaves. Sadly, the Mexican government was complicit in the sin of slavery that did exist in Texas before the beginning of the Texas Revolution. I have the primary document from the Austin Papers to prove this fact.”
