Inside the victorious locker room after the Tivy girls’ 67-10 win over Memorial on Tuesday night, coach Christy Dill handed senior guard Audrey Robertson a letter she had recently discovered in the mall.
In retrospect, nobody inside that locker room should have been surprised by the letter’s contents. Robertson has excelled at basketball her entire life. Since she was 4 years old, she’s been playing basketball in the driveway with her two older sisters, Olivia and Juliana Robertson, eventual teammates on the 2019 Lubbock Christian team that captured the Div. II national championship. Audrey also plans on playing at LCU after experiencing a decorated career at Tivy. She’s been on two state semifinals teams, received first-team, all-state honors last season and leads the Lady Antlers (24-4, 10-1 District 26-5A) in both scoring (16.8 points per game) and rebounding (7.8 boards per contest) this season.
But when Robertson opened the envelope and discovered she had received another honor, she was momentarily stunned. Inside the envelope was a certificate confirming that Robertson was a nominee to play in the McDonald’s All American High School Basketball game on April 1 in Houston. Former Tivy point guard Charli Becker received a nomination last season.
“I was really honored because I knew Charli got it last year and she was incredible,” said Robertson, who outscored Memorial by herself, 16-10, on Tuesday. “I really looked up to her as a basketball player, so when I got (the nomination), it was a huge honor … My teammates were really encouraging and that made me feel good too.”
And those same teammates were ready to celebrate with Robertson on Tuesday night. Her senior teammate, Liz Twiss, had suffered an ankle injury on a fast break in the fourth quarter, but that didn’t stop Twiss from limping toward Robertson to be the first to embrace her. Her other teammates also offered their congratulations.
“I have such great teammates and to know that they all are so happy for me was also really rewarding,” Robertson said. “They have pushed me a lot this year. They are really good defenders and offensive players as well, so they open things up for me. They defend me really well during practice, and that helps me get better as well. They give their everything day in and day out.”
The Lady Antlers certainly delivered a strong a performance against an overmatched Memorial team. Entering the game, Dill wanted to see strong post play and crisp passes. The Lady Antlers fulfilled both wishes. Their two posts, Twiss and Laurel Pruitt, finished with 10 and 11 points, respectively. The Lady Antlers’ guards assisted on 16 of 28 made field goals and only committed 13 turnovers.
Tuesday’s game was competitive for about two minutes. Then the Lady Antlers ripped off a 18-0 run to end the first quarter. They kept rolling from there.
All that was left was to celebrate their senior captain’s achievement after the game.
“I feel like we got a little bit better tonight on things that we had been working on,” Dill said. “We had been talking about different ways to deliver passes to our teammates. For the last couple of days, we have been working hard on that. … Tonight, they executed it and put it into to play.”
Tivy boys 47, Memorial 37
The Tivy boys didn’t give their best performance on Tuesday night, but they didn’t need it, either. Jackson Young scored 19 points and the Antlers made enough plays to hold off the Minutemen, 47-37 on Tuesday.
Senior forward Abraham Viera contributed 10 points; while Christian Gorham chipped in six. The
Antlers (18-9, 7-2 District 26-5A) host Kennedy on Friday.
